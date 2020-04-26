Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

CLFD stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a PE ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,241,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,501,876.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Clearfield by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

