Clipper Coin (CCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.82 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $4.82 million and $9.39 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Clipper Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00052736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.27 or 0.04495067 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009853 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

CCC is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clipper Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clipper Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.