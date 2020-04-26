CloakCoin Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001863 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox and Bittrex. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $773,136.18 and $23,009.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004138 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000487 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00052949 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,434,332 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Binance, YoBit, Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.