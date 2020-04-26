CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.29.

NASDAQ CME traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,975. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,582,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 62,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

