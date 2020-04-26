Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.33. 1,260,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,594. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Coherus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 302.63% and a net margin of 25.23%. The company had revenue of $123.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,309 shares of company stock valued at $235,940. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.