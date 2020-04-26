Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVGI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 244,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,443. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $189.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

