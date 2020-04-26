Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CTBI. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

CTBI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 25,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.20 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 49,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

