CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVLT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of CVLT traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $43.12. 309,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. CommVault Systems has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $62.06.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $176.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,514,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 376,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,502,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 647,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 157,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

