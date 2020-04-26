CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CONMED from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CONMED from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 222,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.25. CONMED has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

