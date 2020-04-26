Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

CNST traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.30. 328,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 17.01, a current ratio of 17.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.01. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $1,206,462.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,641 in the last ninety days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Selz Capital LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

