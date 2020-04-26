CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Lowered to $730.00 at B. Riley

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $780.00 to $730.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSGP. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $722.09.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $593.60. The stock had a trading volume of 272,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,046. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $475.23 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $608.77 and its 200-day moving average is $617.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.