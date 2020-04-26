Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $171.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coupa Software from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.36.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded up $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.27. The stock had a trading volume of 963,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,814. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -111.83 and a beta of 1.34. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $95.47 and a twelve month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $150,144.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total transaction of $800,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,447 shares of company stock worth $14,805,495 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,716,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Coupa Software by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,400,000 after purchasing an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,076 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6,249.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 333,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 328,089 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.