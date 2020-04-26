Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €37.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.53 ($43.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on 1COV. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Covestro stock traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €29.79 ($34.64). The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €28.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 9.86. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 12 month high of €51.70 ($60.12). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

