Cowen Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cowen reiterated their neutral rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,812. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in CSX by 1.4% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 13,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 23.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.