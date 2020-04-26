CREDIT Market Capitalization Achieves $99,207.05 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $99,207.05 and approximately $6,987.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00063315 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000323 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

