Credit Suisse Group Downgrades NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NXGPY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NEXT/ADR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.20.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

