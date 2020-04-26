Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ CRNX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 144,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,552. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.79 and a quick ratio of 14.79.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 653,291 shares of company stock worth $9,909,672 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

