Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities cut their price target on Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet cut their price target on Criteo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 237,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,491. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $617.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 21.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

