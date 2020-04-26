Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $26,074.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.73 or 0.04502965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00063913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013126 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,236,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

