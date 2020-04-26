CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CSX from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,986,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,812. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

