CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $63.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,986,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. CSX has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

