CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $71.00 at Cfra

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Cfra from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.65.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.82. 3,986,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,718,812. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CSX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.