CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $28.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.71.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

CUBE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.28. 1,203,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,743. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CubeSmart by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

