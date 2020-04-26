CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CV Sciences Inc. is a life science company. Its operating segment consists of specialty pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Specialty pharma business segment is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics utilizing synthetic Cannabidiol across several therapeutic areas. Consumer product business segment is focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products. It operates primarily in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada. CV Sciences Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CV Sciences from $0.80 to $1.70 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded CV Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded CV Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.05.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVSI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.51. 445,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CV Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

