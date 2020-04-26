CyberMiles One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.92 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, DragonEX, Huobi and Bibox. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $1.92 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00585145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00036844 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00040311 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005534 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006530 BTC.

CyberMiles Token Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, Huobi, Tokenomy, Bithumb, Zebpay, LBank, OKEx, BCEX, Koinex, CoinBene, Bibox, IDEX, DragonEX and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

