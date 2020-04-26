Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dawson James reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cytosorbents has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

CTSO traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,156. The stock has a market cap of $308.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.46. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $5.02.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 209.92% and a negative net margin of 77.22%. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 4,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $28,062.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 417,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,894. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

