DA Davidson Trims Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.

NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 698,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,573. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

