DA Davidson Trims Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price to $9.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.64.
NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.26. 698,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,573. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 33.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile
Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.
