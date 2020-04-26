Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $259.90. The company had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213. Daily Journal has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $298.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Daily Journal in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

