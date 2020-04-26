Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Daimler stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 31,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Further Reading: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.