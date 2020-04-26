Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earns “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 20th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Daimler from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Daimler stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 31,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts expect that Daimler will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

