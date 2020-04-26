Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale cut shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.54. 346,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. Danone has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

