Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DANOY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 346,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

