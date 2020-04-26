DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DBSDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 46,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.30. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 31.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

