DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.71.

DBVT stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 117,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,991. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.75. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at $1,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at $2,244,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,735,000 after buying an additional 758,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.