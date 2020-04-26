DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of DBVT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. 117,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,991. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,367,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,735,000 after purchasing an additional 758,725 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

