DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get DCC alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCCPF traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.00. 224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DCC (DCCPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.