DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

DCCPF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DCC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of DCCPF traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. DCC has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30.

DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

