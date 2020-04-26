Delphy (DPY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $462.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. Delphy has a market capitalization of $418,800.65 and approximately $462.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02562445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00213856 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00061094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00049056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Gate.io and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

