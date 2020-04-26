Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company had a trading volume of 272,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,031. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.48.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 740.74% and a negative return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $27,812.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 3,894,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $78,868,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,902,426 shares of company stock worth $79,018,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

