Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Derwent London plc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the commercial, residential and office development market. The company operates primarily in Central London. Derwent London plc is based in London, U.K. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DWVYF. ValuEngine raised shares of Derwent London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Derwent London from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $$34.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

