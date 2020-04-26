Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

