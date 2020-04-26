DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Warburg Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. 91,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.29. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $39.03.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $18.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DEUTSCHE POST A/S will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

