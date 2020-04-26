Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.56.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $114.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. CNB Bank bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

