DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DRH. ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.04.

DRH traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $5.06. 2,933,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,806. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $985.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 30,007 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 26,330 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

