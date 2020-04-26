Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

DISCK traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.14. 1,952,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.