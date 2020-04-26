Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOCU. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Docusign stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,943. Docusign has a 12-month low of $43.13 and a 12-month high of $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,974,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 over the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

