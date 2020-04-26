Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $367.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.11. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $387.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total transaction of $2,441,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,369.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.