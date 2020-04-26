Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dorchester Minerals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $11.71. 96,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,524. Dorchester Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 66.96%. The business had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.4779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $96,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Casey Mcmanemin acquired 16,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $217,143.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,475.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 77,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,258 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Lucas Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the first quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 32,204 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

