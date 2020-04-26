Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $1.65 price target on shares of Dorel Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. 46,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Dorel Industries had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $653.44 million for the quarter.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

