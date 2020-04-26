Dragon Option (DRAGON) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7,471.00

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Dragon Option token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo. In the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Option has a total market cap of $5,274.59 and $7,471.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Option alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.82 or 0.02563824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00214006 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00061272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00048580 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dragon Option Profile

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,922,432 tokens. The official message board for Dragon Option is medium.com/@dragonoption . Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bancor Network, Hoo and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Option should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Option Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Option and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.