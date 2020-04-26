DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DSP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 214,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,987. The company has a market cap of $405.78 million, a PE ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.52.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. Equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $985,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter worth $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 33,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of DSP Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

